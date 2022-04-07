Hungry kya? Food delivery apps crash 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Services of food delivery majors, Swiggy and Zomato, were affected for over two hours across the country as their servers crashed during peak lunch hours on Wednesday.Netizens took to social media to express their frustration and anger. Sources told The New Indian Express that the issue could be a technical glitch at the company that handles tech infrastructure for the two firms, along with many other companies.

Apps and websites of both Swiggy and Zomato were not functional for over two hours and the apps crashed continuously. In addition, those who had already ordered food from the apps were unable to check order status and get refunds.The issue seemed to have been rectified by around 4.30 on Wednesday evening. But users continued to face issues with orders taking longer than an hour to get delivered.