Now, use digital passes to travel on BMTC buses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to passengers who otherwise had to stand in long queues in front of ticket counters to buy passes, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Wednesday, introduced a mobile-based digital pass system in collaboration with Tummoc, a startup.With this, commuters can purchase passes online through an app. The project has been introduced on a pilot basis. The project was launched at the BMTC central office in Shanthinagar on Wednesday. Conductors will be provided with QR code readable Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) to validate the passes.

Commuters can purchase passes online through a mobile app and make the payment online using UPI or other online payment options. To use the feature, a commuter has to download the app ‘Tummoc’ from the Google Play Store and create a profile by providing minimum KYC. BMTC’s daily, weekly and monthly passes can be purchased through the app. The passes will be generated along with a unique identity and dynamic QR code. The passenger has to show the digital pass on his mobile phone which will be validated by the conductor using the ETM. In case the conductor does not have the QR code readable ETM, the passenger shall validate the pass by reading the QR code carried by the conductor. While validating, the travel data is captured for reconciliation and analysis. The digital pass system has been developed using the latest security features.

“This is a pilot project. Everything depends on the response we get from commuters. BMTC will try its best to implement it. At least by January 2023, we wish to go for conductor-less or driver-only buses... this app will be very instrumental towards us achieving it,” V Anbu Kumar, Managing Director, BMTC, said. On whether the new system will result in conductors losing their jobs, the MD said that the aim of the corporation is to make buses conductors-less. “This does not mean that the conductors will lose their jobs. Conductors can be outside the bus at bus stations to check the digital passes,” he said.

Hop on to #500-CH from Sarjapur to Tin Factory

BMTC has introduced a new bus route from Sarjapur to Tin Factory, part of Bengaluru’s IT corridor. Citing the need to cater to techies and others, BMTC has introduced this service (bus # 500-CH), which will travel between Sarjapur and Tin Factory via Dommasandra, Kodathi, Kaikondrahalli, Bellandur, Marathahalli Bridge and Outer Ring Road.