STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, use digital passes to travel on BMTC buses

Transport entity launches app in collaboration with a startup

Published: 07th April 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

The project was launched at the BMTC office in Shanthinagar on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to passengers who otherwise had to stand in long queues in front of ticket counters to buy passes, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Wednesday, introduced a mobile-based digital pass system in collaboration with Tummoc, a startup.With this, commuters can purchase passes online through an app. The project has been introduced on a pilot basis.  The project was launched at the BMTC central office in Shanthinagar on Wednesday. Conductors will be provided with QR code readable Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) to validate the passes.  

Commuters can purchase passes online through a mobile app and make the payment online using UPI or other online payment options. To use the feature, a commuter has to download the app ‘Tummoc’ from the Google Play Store and create a profile by providing minimum KYC. BMTC’s daily, weekly and monthly passes can be purchased through the app. The passes will be generated along with a unique identity and dynamic QR code. The passenger has to show the digital pass on his mobile phone which will be validated by the conductor using the ETM. In case the conductor does not have the QR code readable ETM, the passenger shall validate the pass by reading the QR code carried by the conductor. While validating, the travel data is captured for reconciliation and analysis. The digital pass system has been developed using the latest security features.

“This is a pilot project. Everything depends on the response we  get from commuters. BMTC will try its best to implement it. At least by January 2023, we wish to go for conductor-less or driver-only buses... this app will be very instrumental towards us achieving it,” V Anbu Kumar, Managing Director, BMTC, said. On whether the new system will result in conductors losing their jobs,  the MD said that the aim of the corporation is to make buses conductors-less. “This does not mean that the conductors will lose their jobs. Conductors can be outside the bus at bus stations to check the digital passes,” he said.   

Hop on to #500-CH from Sarjapur to Tin Factory
BMTC has introduced a new bus route from Sarjapur to Tin Factory, part of Bengaluru’s IT corridor.  Citing the need to cater to techies and others, BMTC has introduced this service (bus # 500-CH), which will travel between Sarjapur and Tin Factory via Dommasandra, Kodathi, Kaikondrahalli, Bellandur, Marathahalli Bridge and Outer Ring Road.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMTC
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp