STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru businessman sets son on fire over financial issue

The police said Kumar runs a construction, timber and fabrication business and his son had taken over two years ago.

Published: 08th April 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Arpith

Arpith

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old businessman set his 25-year-old son ablaze over a financial issue in Chamrajpet police limits on April 1. The son, who died on Thursday, had tried to defend the father despite sustaining severe burns telling the police that he had set himself ablaze. CCTV footage provided by a neighbour, however, proved that the businessman, Surendra Kumar alias Babu, had set the son, Arpith, on fire. The police arrested him immediately and booked him on charges of murder. 

The police said Kumar runs a construction, timber and fabrication business and his son had taken over two years ago. In the beginning, Arpith used to update his father about business transactions and promptly handed over payments. But over the last few months, he had stopped doing it, upsetting his father.

“Kumar, who checked the accounts, learnt that his son had to pay him Rs 1.5 crore. When he asked about it, Arpith allegedly gave lame excuses. There were frequent quarrels, as Arpith had reportedly told his father that he will not give the money. It is said that during arguments, Arpith would dare his father saying the maximum he could do is to kill him (Arpith). Around 2.30 pm on April 1, Kumar confronted his son again at their godown. There was a heated argument for over 20 minutes, after which Arpith came out of the godown. Kumar followed his son, poured thinner on him and threw a burning matchstick at him. As it didn’t catch fire, he lit another matchstick, held Arpith by hand and set him on fire,” the police said.

Later, Kumar took Arpith to a hospital and got him admitted. "As the news spread, a neighbour shared a CCTV video showing the father setting his son on fire. The father was arrested and booked for murder,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru murder
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp