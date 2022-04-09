13 schools in Bengaluru get hoax bomb threat

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 13 private schools in and around the city received emails threatening that explosives have been planted on the school premises, on Friday. The police, who concluded that it is a mischief, have intensified the investigation to trace the people behind it. Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is a conspiracy to disturb peace and tarnish the image of the state.

The hoax threat emails were sent to various schools from 10.30 am till evening, sending the police into a tizzy. Police sources said the mails were sent from various email IDs, which appear to be created with the sole purpose of sending prank emails.

“The school authorities alerted the police. The number of schools that have received the threat may go up as many would not have yet checked their mails,” an officer said, adding that prank appears to be the only motive.

Soon after getting alerts, the police dispatched sniffer dogs and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad to the schools. “As SSLC exams were on at some schools, care was taken to ensure they were not affected by the search operations,” said A Subramanyeswara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (East).

Conspiracy to disturb peace: CM

“No suspicious articles were found in any of the schools,,” said A Subramanyeswara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), adding that those who sent the emails will be nabbed soon. The police teams searched every nook and corner of the schools that received threat emails, before declaring it a hoax.

“A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of life may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”, one of the threat mails sent from email ID malinda. boron72@gmail.com stated.

Gopalan International School in Hoodi near Mahadevapura, Delhi Public School at Sulikunte in Varthur, St Vincent Pallotti School in Hennur, The New Indian Public School in Govindapura falling under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru city police commissionerate received the emails.

Similar mails were also sent to Ebenezer International School in Huskur in Hebbagodi police limits, Redbridge International Academy on Begur-Koppa Road and Candor International School on Koppa Road, both in Bannerghatta police limits, Kunskapsskolan and Inventure Academy in Sarjapur police limits in Bengaluru Rural district. The names of a few other schools that received the mails are yet to be verified. Bommai said a conspiracy is on to disturb peace in the state and some elements are repeatedly trying to tarnish the image.