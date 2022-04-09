Booster dose available for 18+ age group from Sunday

Shilpa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Union health ministry announcing that adults aged 18 years and more can get booster doses at private vaccination centres from Sunday, private hospitals in Karnataka are waiting for the State government to release slots on the CoWIN app.

Sources in the state health and family welfare department said they are yet to receive official communication on this. The department is holding an orientation programme on Saturday.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said the booster jab for those above 18 years of age will be given only at private hospitals. Asked if they would cap the vaccine price, he said the Union health ministry would do it.

Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), said SII will sell the Covishield precaution dose to private hospitals at a discounted rate of below Rs 600, plus tax. Those who have completed nine months after the second dose would be eligible for the booster jab.