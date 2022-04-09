STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t skip PU II exams, Ex-VC appeals to Muslim girls

Published: 09th April 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prof Jalees Ahmed Khan Tareen, a former vice-chancellor, on Friday appealed to all Muslim girls to follow the law of the land and take up the second pre-university exams without getting involved in the hijab controversy.

Tareen is the former vice-chancellor of Kashmir, Pondicherry and BSA universities and a former member of the University Grants Commission. She told the girls, “Writing the exams is in your interest, in the interest of the community and future generations. Religious and political leaders should have come on one platform and advised the girls on bettering their future.

Unfortunately, they spent all their energy on discussing the rights and laws, which will take its own course. The lost time will not come back and if you absent yourselves from the exams, you will be the only ones affected and not community leaders. They trigger your emotions but do not help you in any way.”

She said, “Do not wear the hijab in classrooms or exam halls. Don’t think that hijab cannot be removed and it is mandatory. There are plenty of examples where you have to remove the hijab, like going for Aadhaar card biometric, passport procedures, consulting a male doctor etc. I appeal to all Muslim girls not to abstain from exams or classes or to refrain from higher education because of hijab restrictions by the government or the law.”

SSLC exam

98% attendance for 3rd language
Bengaluru: SSLC students wrote the third language exam on Friday, recording 98.11 per cent attendance across the state. According to education department sources, 8,18,649 students had enrolled for the exam. Among 46,004 private students, 80.76 per cent were present, while among 2,562 repeaters, 77.44 per cent students were present. Bengaluru North recorded 98.22 per cent attendance, while Bengaluru South recorded 98.17 per cent. The Science exam is scheduled for Monday. 

Muslim girls Karnataka Hijab row
