High security, more grants for Karaga

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that no untoward incidents or communal clashes occur, security measures are being put in place around all the roads where the Karaga will move, said MN Anucheth, DCP Central Division. Around 450 police personnel will be deployed on ground for security during the Karaga Utsav.

Speaking to the media on Friday on the sidelines of the launch of the Karaga poster and the route map, Anucheth appealed to people to ensure peace and harmony is maintained. All police arrangements are being made and stern action will be taken against those who disturb or pose any inconvenience to the traditional practice. 38 police official will also be put on duty for Karaga, said Anucheth.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that a grant of Rs 50 lakh, from the BBMP, is being given to the Karaga committee for the event. This is part of the budget document, he added. Gupta said that the roads where the Karaga procession will move and the deepotsava with other ceremonies will be held have been improved.

Greening around the areas is also being done, make shift toilets are being put up and facilities for lighting the lamps for the Deepotsava, he added.