Learn from Covid: Top corporate lawyer to IIM-Bangalore grads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB) conducted the 47th convocation ceremony on Friday. Renowned corporate lawyer and AZB & Partners co-founder Zia J Mody was the chief guest at the event.

Congratulating the graduates on successfully completing their programmes through the Covid-19 pandemic, she said that IIMB has succeeded in producing students that have made the country proud and she hopes to see research CEOs and unicorns from the batch.

In all, 690 students graduated from the institute on Friday and nine students won gold medals for best all round performances and ranks. Out of the 690 students, 11 were fromt he institute’s doctoral programme, 488 from the PG programme in Management, 76 from the PG programme in enterprise management and 40 from the PG programme in Business Analytics.

Zia Mody advised the student to work in areas that they enjoy and to be patient and stick to their core values. She said that the Covid-19 pandemic had offered an opportunity to learn adaptability and the ability to change for both the graduates as well as herself. “There is nothing like a perfect work/life balance. Everything gets measured by what you prioritize, and sometimes sacrifice, in the road to success,” she said.