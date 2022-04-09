STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Learn from Covid: Top corporate lawyer to IIM-Bangalore grads

In all, 690 students graduated from the institute on Friday and nine students won gold medals for best all round performances and ranks.

Published: 09th April 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

The graduates who won gold medals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB) conducted the 47th convocation ceremony on Friday. Renowned corporate lawyer and AZB & Partners co-founder Zia J Mody was the chief guest at the event. 

Congratulating the graduates on successfully completing their programmes through the Covid-19 pandemic, she said that IIMB has succeeded in producing students that have made the country proud and she hopes to see research CEOs and unicorns from the batch. 

In all, 690 students graduated from the institute on Friday and nine students won gold medals for best all round performances and ranks. Out of the 690 students, 11 were fromt he institute’s doctoral programme, 488 from the PG programme in Management, 76 from the PG programme in enterprise management and 40 from the PG programme in Business Analytics. 

Zia Mody advised the student to work in areas that they enjoy and to be patient and stick to their core values. She said that the Covid-19 pandemic had offered an opportunity to learn adaptability and the ability to change for both the graduates as well as herself.  “There is nothing like a perfect work/life balance. Everything gets measured by what you prioritize, and sometimes sacrifice, in the road to success,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIM Bangalore
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp