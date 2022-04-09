STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No cases of Covid variant XE detected in Karnataka

Anxiety among citizens after new strain reportedly found in Mumbai

Published: 09th April 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Corona warriors protest demanding regularisation of their services | Vinod Kumar T

By Shilpa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health department has not received any cases of the new XE variant of Omicron in the state, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare D Randeep said here on Friday. Anxiety prevails among citizens after the Mumbai civic body reported finding the XE strain of Covid in the sample of a 50-year-old South African costume designer with international travel history, who tested positive over a month ago.

The Union health ministry has clarified, though, that genome sequencing of the patient’s sample does not indicate the presence of XE. Randeep said that so far, they have not received any suspected cases of XE variant in the state, and not sent any suspected samples of XE for genome sequencing either. 

Asked if the state is taking additional precautions in screening international passengers in the wake of the report on XE, he said, “It is not a new variant of concern. It is just a recombinant, so people need not be anxious.” 

The XE variant is a combination of BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron, and is said to be 10 per cent more transmissible. The XE variant was first detected in the United Kingdom, and is said to have been detected in New Zealand and Thailand too.  

So far, in Karnataka, genome sequencing of selected representative samples has confirmed that of 3,775 samples that tested positive for Omicron, 947 samples were positive for BA1.1.529 variant of Omicron, and 99 samples tested positive for BA.1 variant of Omicron. This year alone, 2,729 samples tested positive for the BA.2 variant of Omicron.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid variant COVID 19 XE
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp