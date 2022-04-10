Child panel to file suo motu case in Bengaluru schools' bomb threat case

Shilpa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Commission for the Protection of Child Rights is taking up a suo motu case under the Juvenile Justice Act on the bomb threat mails sent to 14 educational institutions in Bengaluru on Friday, interim chairperson Dr Jayashree said here on Saturday. The Commission will also conduct a parallel probe over the creation of panic, anxiety and fear among children, she said.

The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (AMEMSK) is writing to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, urging him to book the accused under the Juvenile Justice Act since there was threat to children, and to intensify security for educational institutions, AMEMSK General Secretary D Shashikumar said. Child rights expert Vasudev Sharma said since there was a deliberate attempt to create fear psychosis and panic among children, the case should be booked under Section 75 of the JJ Act.

Schools should invite experts from Nimhans and Childline to counsel parents and children who were traumatised, he said. Mansoor Ali Khan, member, board of management, Delhi Public School, Bengaluru and Mysuru, said that CBSE and CISCE Board exams for Class 10 and 12 start from April 25-26, and schools have taken adequate security measures, but police should intensify vigilance. AMEMSK is also appealing to private schools holding classes to cope with lessons missed during the pandemic, to declare holidays so that children and teachers get a break .

“Private schools in Bengaluru are either having regular classes, special classes or summer camps. Having regular school when children of other schools are enjoying a vacation, is breach of their right. There is a learning gap and loss of learning, but children also need a break,” Shashikumar said. Khan said holidays will be declared from Wednesday for Delhi Public School.

Child protection policy not implemented

Child Rights Trust director Vasudev Sharma pointed out that most schools have failed to implement the model child protection policy drawn up by the Department of Women and Child Development. Had schools implemented it, they would have been better prepared to handle the issue. The policy has guidelines on protection of children, including police verification of each staffer, he said