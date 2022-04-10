Parkinson's disease among youth on rise

Shilpa By

BENGALURU: Genetics, poor quality of life, stress, sleep deprivation, environmental factors are leading to increase in the incidence of Parkinson’s disease among youngsters, particularly among the IT professionals as they spend 12 to 14 hours in front of machines.

The symptoms have also aggravated among those suffering from Parkinson’s since they were confined to home due to the pandemic. Dr Prashanth LK, Parkinson’s disease and Movement disorders specialist at the Center for Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, Manipal hospitals, Bengaluru informed this during an interaction with the media on Saturday, ahead of World Parkinson’s Day.

He pointed that incidents of Parkinson’s have increased to 300 to 400 per lakh in the past two decades, while it was prominently found only in Western countries, mainly among those above 60 years. Now, it is found among those between 20 and 40 years. According to a research conducted in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, by Dr Prashanth LK , Hrishikesh Kumar, Pettarusp M Wadia, Uday Muthane, 65 per cent of the people coming to movement disorder clinics had Parkinson’s disorders, Dr Prashanth said. He said that they need dedicated funding for speci f ic disorders to conduct meaningful research.