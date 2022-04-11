STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Ravichandran to be conferred with honorary doctorate at BCU’s first convocation

Kannada actor V Ravichandran will be one of three people to receive an honorary doctorate at the Bengaluru City university's first convocation.

Actor Ravichandran

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City University Vice-Chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi announced that Kannada actor V Ravichandran will be one of three people to receive an honorary doctorate at the university's first convocation. The Kannada actor will be conferred an honorary D.Litt for his contributions to the field of cinema, alongside M R Jaishankar, who will be receiving his D.Litt for his social service contributions. Renowned pulmonologist at Manipal hospital, Dr Satyanarayana will be conferred with a D.Sc for his work in the field of medicine.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Prof Lingaraja Gandhi announced the names of the three people to be awarded honorary doctorates, alongside 70 gold medallists. The convocation to be held on April 11 will be the university’s first since its establishment in 2017. A total of 41,768 students, comprising of one undergraduate batch and two postgraduate batches (2018-20 and 2019- 21) will be awarded their degree certificates. Out those graduating, 70 students will be given gold medals and cash prizes valued at Rs 20,000 rupees. Thirty- two students each from the two postgraduate batches and 6 students from the undergraduate batch have been announced as gold medallists. A B.Com student from Sri Bhagavan Mahavir Jain Evening College, Purva N Gandhi has won three gold medals. Interestingly, according to statistics provided by the university, almost 65% of graduates will be girl students, while 35% are males.

