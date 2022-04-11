STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No FBI team in India to probe Bitcoin scam: CBI  

Published: 11th April 2022 06:47 AM

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contradicting media reports that a team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has come to India to investigate a Bitcoin (BTC) case of Karnataka police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has denied the information.

In an official communication on Sunday, the CBI stated, “FBI has not sent any team to India for conducting a probe in the matter nor has any request been made by FBI to CBI for conducting an investigation in this case in India. The question of any permission for the probe by competent authority in India does not arise.” 

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and Congress MLA  from Chittapur Priyank Kharge had tweeted that the FBI is in India to investigate an alleged “Bitcoin scam” which the party had accused the BJP government in Karnataka of covering up last year.

“The FBI investigation into the Bitifinex hacking has revealed email IDs based out of India. Should the police here not investigate the matter? If the state investigates the case diligently, a lot of BJP’s skeletons will tumble out,” Kharge had said.

TAGS
FBI CBI Bitcoin
