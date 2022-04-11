STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanks to RPF, a life saved every week in Bengaluru Railway division  

A senior RPF official said that this included 26 individuals falling when boarding or alighting from trains or about to be hit by trains when trespassing on tracks.  

RPF personnel rushing a severely injured passenger to hospital.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A total of 57 lives, including that of 6 newborns, have been saved inside trains or at railway station platforms across the Bengaluru Division in the just concluded financial year. This translates to almost a life saved every week, thanks to the alertness on the part of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). 

A senior RPF official said that this included 26 individuals falling when boarding or alighting from trains or about to be hit by trains when trespassing on tracks.  The rest were those suffering heart attacks or any medical emergency aboard trains, the official said. 

“Six infants were saved who were delivered inside the trains or at stations which had ambulances waiting to transport them under its ‘Operation Matree Shakti’,” the official added. A recent case involved the Howrah-Yesvantpur train with the child delivered inside the train and the passengers helped out. Timely intervention by the RPF has also resulted in successfully foiling 304 cases of human trafficking of children, shows data. 

The RPF had also launched ‘Operation Samraksha’ in and around Jnanabharathi, Tumakuru, Krishnarapuram, Baiyappanahalli and Bangarpet railway stations in order to sensitise public on the dangers of trespassing. 

Railway Protection Force
Comments

