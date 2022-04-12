Karnataka HC quashes order on prosecution of BDA engineers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed an order passed by the magistrate court, taking cognisance without sanction being accorded for prosecution of five engineers of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and sent the matter to the competent authority to pass appropriate orders, with regard to grant of sanction.

“The competent authority, while granting sanction, would have to look into the necessary documents and submissions made by the counsel that there was no witness against the petitioners. For want of sanction, further proceedings against these petitioners would stand obliterated,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, while allowing the petitions filed by the accused engineers.

The petitions were filed by A Krishnamurthy, KN Ravikumar, C Srinivas, Shabbeer Ahmed and Farooqe Azam, BDA officials working in the cadre of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer, questioning the cognisance taken by the magistrate court, based on a complaint registered by BDA Vigilance and STF with Sheshadripuram Police Station. It was alleged that the officials had joined hands with one Indar Kumar in creating certain documents for fictitious allotment of sites.