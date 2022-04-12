STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC quashes order on prosecution of BDA engineers

“The competent authority, while granting sanction, would have to look into the necessary documents and submissions made by the counsel that there was no witness against  the petitioners.

Published: 12th April 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed an order passed by the magistrate court, taking cognisance without sanction being accorded for prosecution of five engineers of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and sent the matter to the competent authority to pass appropriate orders, with regard to grant of sanction. 

“The competent authority, while granting sanction, would have to look into the necessary documents and submissions made by the counsel that there was no witness against  the petitioners. For want of sanction, further proceedings against these petitioners would stand obliterated,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, while allowing the petitions filed by the accused engineers.  

The petitions were filed by A Krishnamurthy, KN Ravikumar, C Srinivas, Shabbeer Ahmed and Farooqe Azam, BDA officials working in the cadre of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer, questioning the cognisance taken by the magistrate court, based on a complaint registered by BDA Vigilance and STF with Sheshadripuram Police Station. It was alleged that the officials had joined hands with one Indar Kumar in creating certain documents for fictitious allotment of sites.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp