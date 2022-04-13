STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops intensify probe into doctor’s murder attempt case

Published: 13th April 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sadshivanagar police have intensified the probe into a murder attempt on 92-year-old Dr Shivalingaiah -- founder trustee of Dr BR Ambedkar Medical and Engineering Colleges. A care taker and personal secretary of the nonagenarian are suspected to be behind the murder attempt, the police said.

The two had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to take over Shivalingaiah’s properties worth a few crores. The victim, who was being treated at a private hospital, is suspected to have been administered tablets containing aluminium in coffee by the suspects, the police said.

Medical tests found high levels of aluminium in the victim’s body that could have turned fatal. The victim’s son, Dr Ravi Prakash, filed a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police, who along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, visited the victim’s residence and conducted an inspection.

The police are also collecting information from the doctors who are treating the victim. Both the caretaker and the personal secretary were working with the victim for over 15 years. The victim was also allegedly made to sign on blank stamp papers. The caretaker also allegedly prepared documents to show that the victim had married her.

“The case is being investigated. No arrests have been made yet as the role of the suspects needs to be proved. The opinion of experts is being sought. A case of murder along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered based on the complaint filed by the son,” said an official.

