Express train reaches destination 83 minutes late after being hit by an iron rod

The Station Master at Heelaige heard the unusual sound after the train had departed from the station and gave instructions for the train (No. 12678) to stop.

Published: 13th April 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an act that could have had dangerous consequences including causing derailment an iron rod was suspected to have been hurled by unknown individuals at the Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Superfast Express at 7.40 pm, said a reliable source. 

The guard rushed to look into the incident and found an iron rod lying in the fifth coach from the train engine (No GS 16427), the source said.

The train was detained for nearly 30 minutes.

It reached its next stop Karmelaram very late and finally reached its destination, KSR Bengaluru railway station, an hour and 13 minutes late.  An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the source added.

