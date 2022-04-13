Mango farmers partner with Bengaluru tech firms for sales

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While everyone awaits the king of fruits to be available at the markets, others choose the best and get them directly delivered from the farm to the door step. Many apartment complexes, tech parks and tech firms in Bengaluru have directly partnered with mango growers to get the best mangoes directly from the fields. Some have gone a step further and made advance booking of entire farm produce to ensure that supplies are directly supplied to apartments or techies of particular companies.

The direct interaction with customers has benefited the farmers, especially those on outskirts of the city and in Kolar, Ramangara, Mandya, Chikkaballapur and other surrounding areas. This sort of business dealing has also received a thumbs up from the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL).

The new business method is an outcome of the pandemic over the last two years. During the pandemic, as sales were affected, many used mobile services to make purchases. Postal orders and sales were also on the rise. When the demand rose, Hopcoms and KSMDMCL set up special counters in tech parks and apartment complexes for sales.

During this time farmers shared their details with customers and built a business platform. KSMDMCL Managing Director C Nagaraj said that they were aware of such a tie-up and reckoned it was not a bad concept. “We are fine as long as the farmers are benefiting from the deal,” he said.