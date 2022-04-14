STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Firm dupes medical seat aspirants, parents of Rs 1.8 crore

A fraud company cheated around 10 students and parents of Rs. 1.81 crore on the pretext of getting them medical seats.

Published: 14th April 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fraud company cheated around 10 students and parents of Rs. 1.81 crore on the pretext of getting them medical seats. Venkatesh Murthy, a businessman, has accused Help Desk for You Services, located at Barton Centre on MG Road, of cheating him on the pretext of arranging a medical seat for his daughter. He alleged that his daughter had passed NEE T in 2021 and applied for a medical seat.

In November, representatives of the firm approached him claiming that they would arrange a medical seat for his daughter through Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and it would cost Rs 60 lakh and the payments should be made through demand drafts. “He went to the firm’s office and paid Rs 18 lakh. In February, they informed him that his daughter has been allotted a seat at Sridevi Medical Colle ge in Tumakuru and asked him to pay Rs 15 lakh, of which he paid Rs 10 lakh in cash.

They claimed he would get a confirmation email within a few days but no mail came. When he went to the office to check, it was closed. A few others too have been cheated similarly,” the police said. The victims filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police last week. “The firm cheated students and parents from Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Telangana. We have taken up a cheating case and are investigating,” the police said, adding the parents should exercise caution and should not fall prey to third parties or agents who promise them medical or engineering seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp