Firm dupes medical seat aspirants, parents of Rs 1.8 crore

BENGALURU: A fraud company cheated around 10 students and parents of Rs. 1.81 crore on the pretext of getting them medical seats. Venkatesh Murthy, a businessman, has accused Help Desk for You Services, located at Barton Centre on MG Road, of cheating him on the pretext of arranging a medical seat for his daughter. He alleged that his daughter had passed NEE T in 2021 and applied for a medical seat.

In November, representatives of the firm approached him claiming that they would arrange a medical seat for his daughter through Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and it would cost Rs 60 lakh and the payments should be made through demand drafts. “He went to the firm’s office and paid Rs 18 lakh. In February, they informed him that his daughter has been allotted a seat at Sridevi Medical Colle ge in Tumakuru and asked him to pay Rs 15 lakh, of which he paid Rs 10 lakh in cash.

They claimed he would get a confirmation email within a few days but no mail came. When he went to the office to check, it was closed. A few others too have been cheated similarly,” the police said. The victims filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police last week. “The firm cheated students and parents from Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Telangana. We have taken up a cheating case and are investigating,” the police said, adding the parents should exercise caution and should not fall prey to third parties or agents who promise them medical or engineering seats.