Artificial sweeteners could lead to cancer

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new observational study from France suggests use of artificial sweeteners in snacks and beverages as an alternative to sugar, increases the risk of cancer, mainly breast cancer and obesity. The study, done by the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research and Sorbonne Paris Nord University, has suggested that there could be three more incidents of breast cancer for every 10,000 people. The study, done on 1,02,865 people, was recently published in PLOS Medicine.

“This is the first such large study probably done in this regard. We are in the generation which seeks ‘instant’ results. We are living in an unlimited era, and everyone wants to look at zero calories intake. But this study has shown that in this process of using alternatives to sugar for a ‘healthy’ lifestyle, we are increasing cancer causation,” Dr Vishal Rao, Country Director, Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, said.

The study showed that among 1,02,865 participants, 64,892 were non-consumers, 18,986 were low consumers and 18,987 were high consumers of artificial sweeteners. It was found during follow-up that 3,358 incidents of cancer cases were diagnosed. Of these, 982 were breast cancer, 403 were prostate and 2,023 were obesity-related cancers. The total risk factor in high and low consumers was 13 per cent.

The findings from the study also showed that artificial sweeteners were consumed by 36.9 per cent of the participants, and high consumption was noted more often in women, youngsters, smokers, people who are physically less active, more educated and more likely those with diabetes. Most consumed artificial sweeteners were: Aspartame (E951), Acesulfame K (E960) and Sucralose (E955).

Stressing the need for collaboration and more studies from several countries, Dr Vishal says, “It is also high time that food safety becomes more relevant for cancer. More studies have to be done locally to understand it better.”

While many endocrinologists recommend artificial sweeteners for diabetic patients, as several studies have demonstrated safety and good tolerability, doctors advise people to refrain from using them. Dr Santosh HS, Consultant Endocrinologist, Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, said, “Sugar substitutes are widely available in today’s market, and the industry strongly recommends it for diabetic patients. However, I encourage my patients to use natural fruits and refrain from using artificial sweeteners as long-term safety data is not clearly demonstrated.”

Dr Subrata Das, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine & Diabetology, Sakra World Hospital, said, “This study shows an increase in breast cancer and obesity-related cancers, but further trials are required to prove the cause-effect relationship.”

SWEET TOOTH?

Apartame used in: Diet soda, sugar-free ice-cream, reduced-calorie fruit juice, gum, yoghurt, sugarless candy

Acesulfame: Candies, tabletop sweeteners, chewing gums, beverages, dessert and dairy product mixes, baked goods, alcoholic beverages, syrups, refrigerated and frozen desserts, sweet sauces, toppings

Sucralose: Baked goods, beverages, chewing gum, gelatins, frozen dairy desserts

