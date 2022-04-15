Bommai kicks off slum housing project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 60 houses in Patel Byrahunumaya slum for the construction of railway over bridge, pedestrian subway and railway level crossing in Yeswanthpur constituency.

In Ward 55, Malleswaram, as a part of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, he also commissioned the housing process for 50 slum-dwellers. He said that in the first phase, 60 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore. The second phase comprising 44 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore. The railway over bridge in Yeswanthpur will cost Rs 19.2 crore, railway level crossing will cost Rs 15 crore and pedestrian subway at Malleswaram 18th Cross will cost of Rs 5 crore.

SC/ST STUDENT ALLOWANCE HIKED, STAFF GETS A RAISE

BENGALURU: As part of Ambedkar Jayanti, Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal announced an increase in stipend from Rs20,000 to Rs22,000 for research students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe backgrounds. Daily hostel food allowance was also raised. The salaries of 500 outsourced employees were raised from Rs17,000 to Rs21,000.