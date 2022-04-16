STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Downpour damages cars in Bengaluru

We also spotted several cars piled up due to waterlogging in the middle of the road.

Published: 16th April 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several cars were damaged in Banashankari and Katriguppe following heavy rain on Thursday night. Waterlogging was also reported on Kanakapura Road, where traffic was thrown out of gear till late night.

According to CK Achukattu police officials, owners of some of the damaged vehicles are cab drivers whose daily earnings have been affected. Sujatha M, a resident of Hanumanthanagar said: “My brother who is a cab driver, was in the airport till evening.

All members of the family were at a theatre nearby to watch a 9pm movie. When we came out, we were shocked to see his car floating and completely damaged. We also spotted several cars piled up due to waterlogging in the middle of the road. We were not able to reach our vehicle and pull it out.”

“My brother drives this cab for his livelihood. We need at least two weeks to get the car repaired and he doesn’t have any idea what to do for daily earnings,” Sujatha added.

Guruprasad, another cab driver, said, “My neighbours alerted me about my car being damaged in the rain, and I called the BBMP control room as tree branches had fallen in the area. They came two hours later. By that time, rainwater had reached several residences.” “Vehicle owners have to approach the area police station to claim damages. However, they are busy clearing water along with BBMP workers and Fire & Emergency services,” added a police officer who did not wish to be named.

