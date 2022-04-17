Rain causes waterlogging in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rains across the city on Saturday evening resulted in waterlogging on Chikkapete Metro Station premises and a few low-lying areas around BTM Layout, Bannerughatta Road and Jayamahal Road. Several commuters were stuck in massive traffic jams when the downpour began around 5.30 pm and continued till late in the night.

The BBMP control room received calls of tree falling at Chamarajpet, Thyagarajnagar and Laggere. However, no casualties were reported. Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rain was quite heavy for a couple of hours. Officials said the trend is likely to continue for the next two days.

On the damage caused, BBMP and Fire and Emergency officials told TNSE that they did not receive complaints of any kind of damage due to rain. Many residents tried to reach the BBMP and Fire and Emergency department control rooms, but the lines remained busy.

Traffic was thrown out of gear in Koramangala, Malleswaram, Jayamahal, Cauvery junction on Bellary Road, Shivananda Circle, KG Road, Bannerughatta Road and JC Road. The commuters were forced to stand at the road side as they were not able to reach the Metro station in Chikkapete. BMRCL spokesperson said that just outside the metro station there is a big pothole and the drainage work is also incomplete.