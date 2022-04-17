STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rain causes waterlogging in Bengaluru

The BBMP control room received calls of tree falling at Chamarajpet, Thyagarajnagar and Laggere.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy rains lash city on Saturday |Shriram BN

Heavy rains lash city on Saturday |Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rains across the city on Saturday evening resulted in waterlogging on Chikkapete Metro Station premises and a few low-lying areas around BTM Layout, Bannerughatta Road and Jayamahal Road. Several commuters were stuck in massive traffic jams when the downpour began around 5.30 pm and continued till late in the night.

The BBMP control room received calls of tree falling at Chamarajpet, Thyagarajnagar and Laggere. However, no casualties were reported. Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rain was quite heavy for a couple of hours. Officials said the trend is likely to continue for the next two days.

On the damage caused, BBMP and Fire and Emergency officials told TNSE that they did not receive complaints of any kind of damage due to rain. Many residents tried to reach the BBMP and Fire and Emergency department control rooms, but the lines remained busy.

Traffic was thrown out of gear in Koramangala, Malleswaram, Jayamahal, Cauvery junction on Bellary Road, Shivananda Circle, KG Road, Bannerughatta Road and JC Road. The commuters were forced to stand at the road side as they were not able to reach the Metro station in Chikkapete. BMRCL spokesperson said that just outside the metro station there is a big pothole and the drainage work is also incomplete.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waterlogging bengaluru Rainfall
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp