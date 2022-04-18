STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No towing till simplified SOP is worked out: Araga  

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthegowda said the BTP has submitted a set of SOPs for towing vehicles.

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been more than two months since the state government suspended towing of vehicles for parking at no parking zones and there are no signs of seeing towing vehicles in action any time soon. Sources said the government is in no mood to bring back the system soon.

Following allegations that towing staff are harassing the public, home minister Araga Jnanendra had announced on February 2 that towing will be suspended until a new simplified towing system with no scope of harassment to the public is introduced. He had also held meetings with senior police officers to discuss the new model.

It is learnt that the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had suggested the government continue towing by reducing the target by 50 per cent. However, the home minister had not given his nod and asked them to come up with a fool-proof system. Sources said that around 100 towing staff had met Jnanendra and had requested him to start towing again. 

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthegowda said the BTP has submitted a set of SOPs for towing vehicles. “The proposal is before the government,” he said, adding that there will be more transparency in the towing system if the government approves the recommended SOPs. Speaking to TNIE, Jnanendra said, “Until a satisfactory model where the staff can’t harass the public is worked out, we will not start towing”.

