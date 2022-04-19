All you need to know about ukulele

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2020, when lockdown first hit, ukulele sales soared around the world, at one point, taking over the guitar. People between 20 and 60 were giving the instrument a try to beat the lockdown blues. Here are some interesting facts about the ukulele:

Many Indians think of the ukulele as a ‘chota guitar’ but it has many unique qualities. Since it has just four strings, it is relatively easy to play. It is estimated that on average, you can learn a new song every three minutes. The ukulele comes in different sizes and variations. There is the bass ukulele, which has thick rubber strings and sounds like a double bass when connected to an amplifier. There is also a banjo ukulele (aka banjo-lele), which is a hybrid of the two instruments. The love for the instrument actually soared in the mid ’90s. This was after a documentary in which George Harrison and Paul McCartney from The Beatles declared themselves as fans of the ukulele. George Harrison even wrote a note where he says that everyone should carry and play the ukulele. The originating country of the ukulele is left to debate. While it is considered a Hawaiian instrument, many historians claim that Portuguese immigrants brought it to the island during their search of better opportunities. However, it gained popularity in Hawaii where it was seen as a sign of royalty.

The ukulele is easy to play and carry during weekend getaways. It comes as no surprise that its sales grew by 300 per cent during the pandemic, as it is one of the most adaptable instruments that will continue to have its place even otherwise. If you are looking to explore a new musical instrument, ukulele is a great one.