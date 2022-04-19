Clear school upgrading applications on time: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a serious note of a large number of litigations coming up before the court alleging failure on the part of authorities of the Primary and Secondary Education Department to consider the applications seeking approval for upgradation of existing schools, the Karnataka High Court on Monday said that the authorities are required to act in a reasonable, just and fair manner on the applications and give reasons for granting or refusing permission.

The school managements contend that their applications are not disposed of in a time-bound manner. “Disposal of the applications in a time-bound manner is extremely essential as the applications are filed for a specific academic year. It is necessary for the respondents -- authorities of the primary and secondary education department and office of the public instructions -- to bear in mind the fact that the applications are filed by paying considerably high amount of fees and if the applications are not considered by them and disposed of within a reasonable time, it will entail great hardship to the applicants. It is also necessary for the respondents to keep in mind that they are bound to give reasons for granting or refusing to grant permission,” said Justice P Krishna Bhat.

