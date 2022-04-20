STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

6,500 smart classrooms by 2023

He said digitisation will aid teachers and students rather than replace teachers and offline classrooms.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Department of Collegiate and Technical Education commissioner Pradeep P said 2,500 smart classrooms have been set up in government colleges over the last year with 6,500 to be converted by 2022-23. Though the Karnataka Learning Management System (LMS) had been implemen­ted a year ago, some aspects of it are yet to be implemented, he said. When the implementation concludes, students will have access to their syllabus and lessons through the LMS website and mobile app.

Pradeep said 2,500 classroms have been converted to smart classrooms over the last year. He said attendance, curriculum, classes, assignments (both online and offline), libra­ries and doubt forums will be available for students thro­ugh LMS web portal and app. 

He said digitisation will aid teachers and students rather than replace teachers and offline classrooms. Speaking on attendance with digitisation, Karnataka State Higher Education Council vice-chairman, Prof B Thimme Gowda also hinted that the UGC might drop attendance requirements.

This is also in line with a previous UGC announcement of allowing universities to set their own attendance policies with the implementation of simultaneous degrees under NEP. “This is the first by any state. We are compiling material from top-level teachers through the portal and over time, it will get better,” he said.Pradeep also said that issuing of copies of marks cards and degree certificates will stop soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smart classrooms Karnataka
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp