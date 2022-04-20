6,500 smart classrooms by 2023

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Department of Collegiate and Technical Education commissioner Pradeep P said 2,500 smart classrooms have been set up in government colleges over the last year with 6,500 to be converted by 2022-23. Though the Karnataka Learning Management System (LMS) had been implemen­ted a year ago, some aspects of it are yet to be implemented, he said. When the implementation concludes, students will have access to their syllabus and lessons through the LMS website and mobile app.

He said digitisation will aid teachers and students rather than replace teachers and offline classrooms. Speaking on attendance with digitisation, Karnataka State Higher Education Council vice-chairman, Prof B Thimme Gowda also hinted that the UGC might drop attendance requirements.

This is also in line with a previous UGC announcement of allowing universities to set their own attendance policies with the implementation of simultaneous degrees under NEP. “This is the first by any state. We are compiling material from top-level teachers through the portal and over time, it will get better,” he said.Pradeep also said that issuing of copies of marks cards and degree certificates will stop soon.