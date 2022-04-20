STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP Chief: Vehicles must have fitness certificate

Speaking to media on the issue of vehicle condition, Gupta said all vehicles should have fitness certificate and that Marshals at mustering centre will also check it.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a garbage truck ran over a bank employee, killing her, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that he will hold a meeting with transport and traffic police department to bolster the safety measures on roads and also ensuere sufficient medians.

Speaking to media on the issue of vehicle condition, Gupta said all vehicles should have fitness certificate and that Marshals at mustering centre will also check it. He said that contracts must ensure that all vehicles have fitness certificate. In case of violation, strong action will be taken, he said. 

He said even as drivers are well trained, this issue is untoward and it will be investigated. Tenders for new vehicles are also being called. He assured that compensation will be given to the family of the deceased after discussion with the government. On the issue of clearing of storm water drains, Gupta said, “I was told that it was cleared in the morning, but it does not look like so. On emergency basis it has been ordered to clear and redo the drain construction”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp