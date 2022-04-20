BBMP Chief: Vehicles must have fitness certificate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a garbage truck ran over a bank employee, killing her, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that he will hold a meeting with transport and traffic police department to bolster the safety measures on roads and also ensuere sufficient medians.

Speaking to media on the issue of vehicle condition, Gupta said all vehicles should have fitness certificate and that Marshals at mustering centre will also check it. He said that contracts must ensure that all vehicles have fitness certificate. In case of violation, strong action will be taken, he said.

He said even as drivers are well trained, this issue is untoward and it will be investigated. Tenders for new vehicles are also being called. He assured that compensation will be given to the family of the deceased after discussion with the government. On the issue of clearing of storm water drains, Gupta said, “I was told that it was cleared in the morning, but it does not look like so. On emergency basis it has been ordered to clear and redo the drain construction”.