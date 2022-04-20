STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bescom devises system to keep check on transformers

Published: 20th April 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:07 AM

Two transformers caught a massive fire at BESCOM near Anand rao circle on Monday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping public safety in mind, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has devised a centralised transformer health monitoring system and isolation of transformer from line fault. This was part of the action initiated to prevent transformers turning into a fire hazard due to a fault in the electricity distribution lines. In an affidavit filed before the Karnataka High Court with regard to the PIL by Wing Commander GB Athri (retd), seeking direction to shift transformers from footpaths and storm water drains, Bescom stated that a detailed study has been done on the causes of transformers exploding 
or catching fire, and an action plan has been finalised for prevention.

In the affidavit filed before the division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar, Bescom Managing Director P Rajendra Cholan stated that the system, once implemented, will be able to determine the state of transformers by continuous data acquisition, monitoring, alerting the field engineer on the status of transformers and isolating the transformer from faults remotely.

Tenders are being finalised to implement the system on a war footing, Cholan stated in the affidavit. Steps have been taken to shift transformers from footpaths and storm water drains. As per schedule, it will shift transformers from footpaths by March 2023, on an average of 210 transformers per month, he stated.

Asian Fab Tech Limited has submitted the schedule for completing work in the given time frame. During the pendency of the writ petition, Bescom has replaced Distribution Transformer Centres (DTCs) on footpaths with Spun Pole Structures, keeping in mind the safety of pedestrians. Bescom has already converted 3,196 transformers in Bengaluru zone to Special Design Transformer Centres by erecting transformers on pre-fabricated structures, he added. The turnkey contract is for Rs 146.83 crore.

