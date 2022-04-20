STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Jakkur aerodrome mishap: Dogs, birds on runway could have led to aircraft mishap

Internationally renowned competitive skydiving champion Cheryl Ann Stearns, who was on board the aircraft, sustained minor injuries while Capt Akash Jaiswal, who was at the wheel, escaped unhurt.

Published: 20th April 2022 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

The toppled Cessna 185 aircraft at the Jakkur Aerodrome

The toppled Cessna 185 aircraft at the Jakkur Aerodrome. (Photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An aircraft engaged in a local sortie at the Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru toppled during landing when engaged in a local sortie on Sunday evening. Internationally renowned competitive skydiving champion Cheryl Ann Stearns, who was on board the aircraft, sustained minor injuries while pilot Capt Akash Jaiswal, who was at the wheel, escaped unhurt.

A flock of birds and dogs on the runway at the time of landing could have led to the mishap.

The Cessna 185 aircraft (VT - ETU) belonged to Agni Aviation Private Limited and the incident occurred on runway 08 at 5:42 pm, said a reliable source. "It was a tail wheel aircraft and it veered to the left on the runway and got toppled," another source said.

Stearns, a US native, was guiding Capt Jaiswal on the technique involved in making a diving pattern in the skies. "After the plane had a touch down and during roll out, a flock of birds and a few dogs were noticed on the runway by those on board. They do not recall what happened after that as the aircraft had toppled after that," said a source familiar with the development. Captain Jaiswal is a very experienced pilot, he added.

The aircraft has sustained extensive damages.  A team from aviation regulator DGCA is carrying out investigations since Sunday. Another team is expected to reach the spot on Monday afternoon to look into the accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jakkur Aerodrome Bengaluru flying club Bengaluru aerodrome mishap Agni Aviation
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp