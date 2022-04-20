Jakkur aerodrome mishap: Dogs, birds on runway could have led to aircraft mishap

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An aircraft engaged in a local sortie at the Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru toppled during landing when engaged in a local sortie on Sunday evening. Internationally renowned competitive skydiving champion Cheryl Ann Stearns, who was on board the aircraft, sustained minor injuries while pilot Capt Akash Jaiswal, who was at the wheel, escaped unhurt.

A flock of birds and dogs on the runway at the time of landing could have led to the mishap.

The Cessna 185 aircraft (VT - ETU) belonged to Agni Aviation Private Limited and the incident occurred on runway 08 at 5:42 pm, said a reliable source. "It was a tail wheel aircraft and it veered to the left on the runway and got toppled," another source said.

Stearns, a US native, was guiding Capt Jaiswal on the technique involved in making a diving pattern in the skies. "After the plane had a touch down and during roll out, a flock of birds and a few dogs were noticed on the runway by those on board. They do not recall what happened after that as the aircraft had toppled after that," said a source familiar with the development. Captain Jaiswal is a very experienced pilot, he added.

The aircraft has sustained extensive damages. A team from aviation regulator DGCA is carrying out investigations since Sunday. Another team is expected to reach the spot on Monday afternoon to look into the accident.