STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shades of beauty

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, has made a place for herself in the beauty and cosmetics industry. The passionate entrepreneur opens up to CE about her journey

Published: 20th April 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For long, the concept of ‘beauty for all’ seemed far-fetched. At a time when leading brands catered primarily to lighter skin tones and offered products that could barely stand the test of the Indian weather, SUGAR Cosmetics emerged as a market disruptor.

Offering shades designed for the Indian skin tone, the brand is anchored on the idea of making beauty products that can brave rain or shine. The brain behind it, Vineeta Singh, has made her presence felt in just seven years of launching the brand. While her big dream is to take her venture international, she admits that surviving in a highly competitive industry is no child’s play.

Singh, who has a flagship store in Bengaluru, has always been passionate about building a business by women and for women, as the core audience. Which is why she declined a plush `1 crore job offer to pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. “I remember making many women-centric business plans on paper while studying, knowing that it was something I wanted to pursue. Fast forward to 2012, we launched a subscription service that offered women an assortment of beauty products every month, and a number of them shared their preferences with us. This made us realise that none of the brands catered to the Indian skin tone or was favourable to the Indian climate. That is when I decided to enter this space,” she says.

About the brand’s name, she explains that during a brainstorming session, one of the team members suggested the name ‘sugar’, explaining that applying makeup products gives you a sugar rush minus the calories.

The Indian beauty industry has seen remarkable growth over the past few decades. Beauty brands are now more in tune with their consumers, they are more focused on their needs. “Gen Z and millennials want products that not only make them look beautiful, but also reflect their personality. For them, makeup is a form of self-expression and this is what the industries are focussing on,” she says.

The challenges are several. Managing the credit cycle is key to keeping the working capital cycle to a bare minimum, which in turn ensures efficient capital use and rotation is something Singh has learnt over time. “We had little funding when we had started out and that was really tough – I recall times when we were out of stock and yet couldn’t order a new batch of products because we just didn’t have the money. Today we have a team that monitors this every day and intervenes to help our trade partners ease our cash flows,” she says. 

As Singh puts it, “I trusted my instincts on choosing the life I wanted for myself, and the rest, as you know, just followed.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp