Some lessons on Tipu Sultan to be removed from Karnataka textbooks: BC Nagesh

Tipu Sultan lessons will remain in the school textbooks but only inappropriate parts of it will be removed, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

A painting of Tipu Sultan used for representational purpose only.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tipu Sultan lessons will remain in the school textbooks but only inappropriate parts of it will be removed, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh. “There were two demands especially from Kodagu MLA Appachchu Ranjan. One of the demands was to remove the lessons of Tipu from the curriculum.

Second was if the lessons on him are not removed, all his sides should be shown. As of now, only one part is shown. Ranjan has given evidence on how Tipu changed the language of administration from Kannada to Persian, and thereby, caused injustice to Kannada. And he has also shown Tipu’s atrocity against the people of the Coorg along with his communication with the British,” Nagesh said. 

“So we have decided to remove the inappropriate part about Tipu’s history from school textbooks. We will not even remove his name as “Mysuru Huli” from textbooks. A Committee which has been formed will decide what should be there and what should be removed about Tipu which will be revealed next week,” he said.  

