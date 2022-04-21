Bengaluru-based Dr Rohit Shetty makes it to The Ophthalmologist Power List 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based cornea-refractive surgeon has been named as one of the top 100 most inspiring and influential ophthalmologists of the world by ‘The Ophthalmologist’ magazine. Dr Rohit Shetty, cornea-refractive surgeon and a translational scientist, Vice-Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, said he has been passionate about personalised eye care.

The Ophthalmologist Power List 2022 is a roll call of giants in clinical practice and vision research. According to a release by Narayana Nethralaya, the list for this is prepared from the mammoth lineup of 450 names by an international panel of 20 judges.

Dr Shetty said, “I am humbled and honoured to be amongst the top brilliant minds in eye care. The biggest need in the field is to quickly adapt to the rapidly changing technology and therapeutics,” he said.Dr Shetty’s work on pain management after photorefractive keratectomy, the influence of stromal molecular markers on corneal ectasia and risk scoring systems to predict ectasia after refractive surgery has been well received in the world of ophthalmology.

