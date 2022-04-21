Bengaluru: BDA property owners unable to pay property tax due to website glitches

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a 5% discount offered to those paying taxes before April 30 on Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) properties, the rush to pay them is on. However, flat and site owners had a tough time on Wednesday when they repeatedly accessed the BDA website as the link to do so was found missing. BDA says it will be set right on Thursday by 3 pm.

As per last year's data, the BDA has 1,02,000 properties across the city.

Sham Junare S, one of the property owners in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout told TNIE, "This problem occurred earlier too when they started collecting tax for this financial year. Under the action tab in https://propertytax.bdabangalore.org, the payment link option has been removed."



Dr Padma Prasad, another property owner said, "When BDA is not ready with its portal till April 20 when it has offered us rebate till April 30, is it not incumbent on it to extend the 5% discount offer till May 31?"

Asked about it, an official in the IT department said, "We had an issue today fully. It will be set right by 3 pm tomorrow."

BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said agencies have put in place a robust IT system for the Authority at a cost of Rs 15 crore are afoot. "We are making some temporary arrangements until it gets going. Hence, this inconvenience to the public," he said.