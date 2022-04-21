Eye to eye   

Dr Suvina Attavar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beauty may not solely be skin-deep anymore. So, taking good care of the overall upkeep and well-being of your skin, more specifically the sensitised areas, especially if ageing gracefully is a goal that you are striving towards.That said, with persistent concerns around ageing skin the world over, the lure and relevance of periorbital (periocular) rejuvenation is definitely on the rise.

The periorbital region — which entails the area surrounding the eyeball but falls within the orbit periocular space — of the face plays a vital role in the creation of a perception of ageing. It’s compounded by significant concerns like periorbital wrinkles, atrophy, melanosis, and prominent tear troughs. Periocular rejuvenation can be broadly classified into two types — non-invasive rejuvenation and surgical rejuvenation. Recent technology makes it possible for the process to be a minimally invasive scar-less one, with prominent options reportedly being chemical peeling, mechanical and laser resurfacing techniques, collagen injections, dermabrasion, growth factor concentration, neuromodulators soft tissue fillers, as well as energy-based modalities.

Health concerns about the rejuvenation of the periocular region are largely tackled through hugely popular topicals — eye creams and eyelash enhancers. This is particularly effective in cases where patients experience hypotrichosis or lash degeneration, where they get lighter and thinner with advancing age. The problem is often combated by the use of an FDA-approved product.

Dermal fillers are also great at shaping the eyes, with the tear trough being the most common area for filler injections. Hyaluronic acid is often pegged as a saviour, given how it offers control to tweak results using hyaluronidase, if the results are not optimal. These products are reportedly often meshed with botulinum toxins to treat the ailments like glabella, crow’s feet and lateral brow.

Reports have cited how it is always a better idea to space it out between treatments for optimal effects. Waiting around for a week or two for botulinum toxin injection before injecting the filler is strongly advised by experts.

One must tread with caution as far as injections are concerned, more so if it involves injecting into the glabellar lines without pressuring the neurovascular bundle, lest it can lead to serious implications such as necrosis.

While the severity of your condition is determined by age and the ailment, minimal photodamage with mild rhytides is suggested which should respond to topical acid therapy. Moderate wrinkling and photodamage usually call for more intensive treatments like collagen injections or YAG laser resurfacing.

Laser resurfacing, inclusive of both ablative and non-ablative lasers, are popular options to choose from. Laser resurfacing is largely effective for concerns related to skin thinning, dark circles reduction, deep-rooted scars and wrinkles.

Generally, a series of treatments are recommended before optimal results are achieved. Prior consultation with your physician is mandatory before opting for either or an amalgamation of the procedures. Different treatments target different areas of the eyes, so it is best advised to seek medical assistance before deciding a treatment that is suited for your skin type. (The author is from Yogiraj Centre for Dermatology & Cosmetology)