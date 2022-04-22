STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP digitises property tax zonal classification

To clear confusion on filing property tax and ensure minimal errors, BBMP on Thursday announced that the selfassessment scheme has been digitised to six different zonal levels.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear confusion on filing property tax and ensure minimal errors, BBMP on Thursday announced that the selfassessment scheme has been digitised to six different zonal levels.

“Zonal classification from A-F zones have different rates. When one logs in to pay property tax, auto classification is done and there are no errors or penalties. The zones are defined based on occupancy, location and other categories,” explained BBMP DC, Revenue, D K Babu.

He added that there have been instances of wrong classification, which has led to people paying penalties. Also, due to leakages in the system, many who undermined their properties were let off with low taxes. Now the entire system has been digitised and certified as per gazette notification approved by the government. Property guidance value cut by 10 pc Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government has decided to cut property guidance value by 10 per cent for another three months.

He said: “The rebate was earlier applicable from January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022, but registrations were hit due to Covid-19. With 10 per cent discount, there was an increase in registrations which also helped the government in terms of revenue. We received requests from various quarters to extend this scheme, so we have decided to extend 10 per cent rebate on registration of all properties from April 25, 2022, to July 24, 2022.”

The Karnataka government had earlier slashed property guidance values across the state by 10 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP property tax
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp