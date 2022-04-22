BBMP digitises property tax zonal classification

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear confusion on filing property tax and ensure minimal errors, BBMP on Thursday announced that the selfassessment scheme has been digitised to six different zonal levels.

“Zonal classification from A-F zones have different rates. When one logs in to pay property tax, auto classification is done and there are no errors or penalties. The zones are defined based on occupancy, location and other categories,” explained BBMP DC, Revenue, D K Babu.

He added that there have been instances of wrong classification, which has led to people paying penalties. Also, due to leakages in the system, many who undermined their properties were let off with low taxes. Now the entire system has been digitised and certified as per gazette notification approved by the government. Property guidance value cut by 10 pc Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government has decided to cut property guidance value by 10 per cent for another three months.

He said: “The rebate was earlier applicable from January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022, but registrations were hit due to Covid-19. With 10 per cent discount, there was an increase in registrations which also helped the government in terms of revenue. We received requests from various quarters to extend this scheme, so we have decided to extend 10 per cent rebate on registration of all properties from April 25, 2022, to July 24, 2022.”

The Karnataka government had earlier slashed property guidance values across the state by 10 per cent.