Postcard push for inquiry against RERA

Home buyers across the state have started a postcard campaign, informing the Supreme Court on the ground realities of RERA implementation.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home buyers across the state have started a postcard campaign, informing the Supreme Court on the ground realities of RERA implementation. The campaign comes as the Supreme Court has ordered the state governments to respond to queries on the implementation of the RERA Act, 2016.

The Karnataka Home Buyers Forum started the campaign to directly inform the Supreme Court on the implementation of RERA in the state.

They also encouraged home buyers from different states to take part in the campaign. “We are sending two postcards, one to the Chief Justice of India and another to the CBI to open an inquiry into possible corruption in K-RERA. We feel it’s necessary to give direct information to the Supreme Court on RERA’s functioning, especially as our letters go unanswered,” Dhananjay Padmanabhachar, president for the forum, told TNIE.

