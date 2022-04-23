STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Demand for Chikkajala station on Bangalore Metro’s Airport Line

Residents lobby for stoppage, say it will benefit thousands

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS))

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A section of residents from Chikkajala is demanding that the upcoming Metro line to Kempegowda International Airport provides a stoppage at Chikkajala, which figured in the original Detailed Project Report (DPR) readied for the Airport Line in September 2017.

Taking part in a Public Open House on the Blue Line Corridor (Central Silk Board to KR Puram (Phase 2A) and KR Puram to KIA (Phase 2B) organised by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday afternoon, C N Manoj, a software professional and resident of Chikkajala said it was the taluk headquarters. “It is densely populated with schools, colleges, hospitals and police stations, and the public will benefit enormously,” he pointed out.
Eight residents from the area had come in person for the discussion, to highlight the issue. Manjunath told TNIE, “If you look  at Bettahalasuru where a station has been proposed, it is an industrial area. 

Instead, if they provide a station at Chikkajala, which has at least 50,000 residents and is a central point for many hoblis, thousands will benefit.”Satya, an urban mobility expert, called for the need to have a Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority soon so that multiple agencies involved in transport, work in tandem. An association representing developers, too, spelt out the need to have a single authority.
Indira Belde, Bsafe ambassador, requested BMRCL to provide Metro trains round-the-clock so that women working at night can reach home on a safe mode of transport. “Even if trains were provided once an hour or two hours during nights, it would help,” she said.

In her presentation on ‘Transit Oriented Development and Multi Modal Integration for Phase 2A and 2B’, DULT Commissioner V Manjula said the vehicles in the city will double by 2031. “Around any Metro, Suburban Rail or TTMC, the 6-6-6 concept needs to be followed. The transport hub should be reachable either by 6 minutes by walk, 6 minutes by cycle, or 6 minutes by bus,” she said. A street hierarchy needs to be created whereby priority would be given to pedestrians and cyclists,” she said. The Floor Area Ratio (FAR) must be higher in the TOD zones, identification of which is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp