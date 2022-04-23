STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-serviceman thanks cops for recovering his money from cyber frauds

Capt Waldia was cheated of Rs 28,600 by the cyber frauds on February 21 this year.

hacking, snooping, cyber crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old ex-serviceman from the Army, who retired as a captain and was also part of the Kargil War, is elated after the CEN police of the Whitefield division successfully got back his money which he had lost after getting conned by cyber frauds. 

Capt Rajendra Singh Waldia, a resident of Avalahalli, was surfing the net looking for the numbers of reputed Ayurveda establishments to take his wife for treatment. Unfortunately, he contacted the fake numbers of an Ayurveda firm and was conned. He approached the CEN police, who froze the account numbers of the accused and also got back his money. He said getting back his money was like winning a war. 

Capt Waldia was cheated of Rs 28,600 by the cyber frauds on February 21 this year. He could not believe his luck when he received the money in his account on April 19. “It is not about the money. It is about how the cyber fraud cheated me. He was so smart that he knew exactly all the products of the ayurveda firm and the naturopathy treatment. He made me share my wife’s medical certificates. One of his associates posing as a doctor spoke to me confidently and anybody could have been deceived. Finally they sent the bank details to send the money. When I asked for receipts to be emailed to me I realised that the customer care numbers of the firm were different. When I called customer care, I found out I had been duped,” he said.

He called the police control room number and was advised to approach the Whitefield division’s CEN police station. He even approached the bank. “Whitefield CEN police station’s Sub-Inspector Arun ensured that I got the money back. The matter was discussed with the bank officials and legal aid was provided to approach the court who directed the bank to freeze the account numbers,” he added.He also appreciated the efforts of the cyber crime police and it was tweeted by Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and Whitefield division DCP S Girish.

