Startup receives $1 million to monitor air quality in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With concerns over worsening air quality in Karnataka, a tech startup has received $1 million in funding for the monitoring and filtration of air in the state as well as Maharashtra. Interestingly, the funding comes from Balvi Fund which is the fund initiative of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. The fund was founded earlier this year for the benefit of relief projects in India and globally.

According to a report by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Karnataka was reported to have the worst air quality in South India, with Bidar, Belagavi and Raichur being some of the worst polluted. In order to combat this, the startup, ActiveBuildings and Balvi Fund have signed an MoU to establish 5,000 indoor air quality monitors and 10,000 air cleaners in both Karnataka and Maharashtra. The partnership aims to work towards monitoring the levels of carbon dioxide emissions, air quality and keep air pollution in check.

“Air filters are very effective at reducing airborne spread of Covid and other viruses by working entirely in the background and CO2 sensors can detect poor air quality and suggest when filtration or ventilation might be required,” said Vitalik Buterin.

The startup also hopes to initiate public awareness on the issue. “With this partnership, we intend to cover 600,000 sq. meters of indoor spaces which will be protected with the help of 10,000 units of the Bubble Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes to public spaces like schools, healthcare facilities etc,” said Abhinav Gupta, CEO

of the startup. The box is a DYI air purifier that was developed during the pandemic by a US-base environmental engineer.

