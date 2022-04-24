STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Initiative taken to merge e-courts with service centres: Justice Chandrachud 

As a result of virtual performance of judiciary, the supreme court became truly a national participatory court.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shares a light moment with Justice DY Chandrachud during the 20th Biennial State Level Judicial Officers Conference, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The e-Committee of Supreme Court has taken an initiative to merge the e-courts project/delivery of e-court services with the Common Service Centres (CSC) so that every village will be entitled for all the e-court services. Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud, who is also the Chairperson, e-Committee of Supreme Court, said that merger of e-courts project/delivery of e-court services with CSC is one of the latest initiative.  

Delivering his inaugural address at the 20th Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers in city, he said that technology for us is not intended to reach out only to the high value commercial disputes or make the Indian judiciary responsible to the needs of investments and industry but to reach out to the door steps of the every citizen. 

As a result of virtual performance of judiciary, the supreme court became truly a national participatory court. A young lawyer from across the country are able to address the Supreme Court. So technology not just changes the mode of adjudication but also transforms the adjudicatory process, he added.  

He further said, “I must commend all the courts in Karnataka for demonstrating a progressive commitment to the e-court’s initiative. Karnataka was one of the first states in the country to use the virtual forum to hear the regular cases. This is the huge step towards the state’s target to ensure zero pendency of cases older than 5 years. The staggering figures and also the initiatives to use e-project services, including live telecast of proceedings, sets Karnataka pioneer in justice delivery system and I hope it will continue... These initiatives will bolster the image of Karnataka as litigants friendly and cosmopolitan state”.  

He said that the judicial academies should train the judicial officers on personality development, communication improvement, use digital technology like live streaming of of cases, leadership qualities, which helps the judge to conduct himself in a dignified manner and may also help in addressing trust deficit.

