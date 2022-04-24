Versius Robotic surgical system launched in Bengaluru hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new age, Versius Robotic surgical system was launched at the Nephro-Urology hospitals of Bengaluru in the presence of director, IISc, Govindan Rangarajan and Chairman of Manipal Global Education T V Mohandas Pai, on Saturday evening.

T V Mohandas Pai spoke about man entering technological evolution to digital evolution. He said that, 60 to 70 per cent of the human activities can be done by a machine today and it is due to its high dexterity. “The high dexterity in the robotic arms, is due to its mathematical capability, predictive analysis and computing powers. The predictability and precision-driven by algorithm makes the robotic surgery more effective,” he said.

Explaining about the Robotic surgery, Dr Prasanna Venkatesh, Manging director of NU hospitals, said that, the Modular advanced robotic surgery, only assists the actual surgical procedure. The robot is 100 per cent manoeuvred and operated by the surgeon from a console. Incisions are created on the body through which the arms of the robots are inserted. A magnified 3d view of the organs is also enabled since there is a special camera present which allows the surgeons to monitor the process more precisely. In laproscopy too the instruments are placed through small cuts on the body, however the similarity ends here. Robot instruments are indirectly manipulated by the surgeon and have hugely improved range of motion compared to laproscopic instruments. This range of motion augmented by the enhanced level of control allows for very precise surgery of critical organs or areas. Also the 3d vision allows the surgeon to appreciate finer details and hence avoiding inadvertent injuries as compared to the 2d vision of laproscopy, he said.

He added that, in Urology nearly all surgeries which can be done using the open technique can be done using the robot. Some of the complex surgeries include partial and radical nephrectomy (removal of a part of the whole kidney due to tumours), Cystectomy (removal of the bladder due to tumours)Radical prostatectomy (removal of the prostate due to tumours), pyeloplasty/Ureteroneocystostomy (removal of blocks in the ureters or re-joining the ureters to the bladder), Adrenalectomies (removal of the adrenal gland tumours), Urtero/Vaginal Vesical fistula repair (repair of abnormal connections between the uterus or the vagina to the bladder), Dr Prasanna said.

The Indian Institute of Science Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan said that institutions like IISc should collaborate with institutions like NU (NU Hospital which has become the first Nephro-Urology Super Specialty Hospital in the country to introduce the "Versius Robotic Surgical System") in developing cutting edge technologies, he said.