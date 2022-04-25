STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit to be held from November 16-18

Over 300 speakers from 25 countries, 400 exhibitors and more than 300 start-ups are expected to participate in the event.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next futuristic technologies such as Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web3.0 and metaverse, apart from IT, and Deeptech will be major highlights at the 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 2022) that will be held physically from 16-18 November 2022 at the Bengaluru Palace.

Over 300 speakers from 25 countries, 400 exhibitors and more than 300 start-ups are expected to participate in the event. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with over 100 CEOs and leaders from Electronics, IT, Biotech and start-ups on Monday, and invited them to be a part of the BTS. 

The CEOs shared their ideas to create innovation clusters. They also said that BTS should focus on cutting-edge research and should attract a high-end research pool, have better access to risk capital, facilitate global linkages and attract more GCCs (Gulf Cooperation Council).

Karnataka IT&BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the 25th edition of BTS will be bigger and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the summit.

He said that the 'Tech for the Nextgen' will be the theme for this year and the event will cover live panel discussions, fireside chats, India US Tech Conclave, India Innovation Alliance Zone (IIA), StartUp Track, apart from Bio Track and Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Track.

BTS 2022 will be a celebration of the city of Bengaluru, the minister added.

The city hosted the IT event in 1998 as Bangalore IT.com and the Biotech event in 2002 as Bangalore Bio. In 2017, both these events came together to become Bengaluru Tech Summit. The event was held in a hybrid format both in 2020 and 2021.

Organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Government of Karnataka and Co-Hosted by STPI, BTS will benefit industry leaders, technocrats, young innovators, investors, R&D professionals, academic and policymakers. There will be thematics sessions such as IT Track-Tech4NextGen, Biotech Track-Leading the New Normal, GIA Track-Innovation beyond boundaries and Start-up Track-We define tomorrow.

International leaders and heads of states and industry captains are also set to attend the BTS. Also, leading global companies and start-ups will be showcasing the latest technologies that will deliver immersive experience in sectors such as healthtech, edutech, agritech, mobility and rural technologies.

