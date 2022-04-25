Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation begins work on KIA premises

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Those heading to the Kempegowda International Airport from Monday will have to make do with restricted road space as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will barricade a portion of the Main Access Road (MAR) from the MS Ramaiah Gate towards the terminal for infrastructure works in connection with its Airport Line.

In another significant development, Metro has just begun work inside the airport boundary area where Terminal 2 is presently being built. Metro’s Blue Line, a combination of both the Outer Ring Road and the KR Puram to Airport Line, will totally run for 55.8 km. It will start from Central Silk Board to KIA and will have 32 stations. Of which, the last two terminating stations, Airport City and KIA Terminal, will be constructed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Speaking to The New Indian Express on the blockade on the road, a senior Metro official said BMRCL will erect barricades of 13 metre width. “This would be a single stretch along the middle of MAR from MS Ramaiah Gate (end of trumpet) which would cover both sides as well as the barricades. We will carry out the barricading in phases. Airport authorities have permitted transportation of our construction vehicles within this barricaded portion. Initially, we are looking at blocking only a length of one or two metres,” he said.

BMRCL has to complete the full 6-km stretch from the Ramaiah Gate portion, the official added. “Construction materials will be carried here for piling work (foundation laying) and laying of piers,” the official said. BMRCL had begun preliminary works on the Airport Road two months ago.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said the work inside the airport area commenced on Thursday. “What we are mainly doing close to Terminal 2 is taking our line inside the airport premises. The airport stations will be built by BIAL. We are laying the connectivity from our end.”

On the status of the entire line, he said it has been tendered to three contractors in five packages. “At least 25 U-girders have been readied by both Afcons Infrastructure (constructing Package 1) and Shankar Narayana Constructions (Package 2) at their casting yards near Hoskote. Nagarjuna Construction Company, which has been awarded three packages, was readying two casting yards, one of them at Doddajala. U-girder technology is faster than the traditional system of laying segments,” he said.

Rashtriya Military School station layout to be changed

To minimise the land to be taken from the All Saints Church and reduced the number of trees to be axed for Rashtriya Military School Metro station in the underground corridor of the Nagawara-Kalena Agrahara line, BMRCL has decided to change the station’s layout. BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said, “Instead of the 3,800 sqm of land, we will acquire 166 sqm of permanent and 227 sq m of temporary land.”

Tenders called for 72 coaches for Metro Ph-II as back up plan

BMRCL has invited tenders for 72 coaches for its Metro Phase-II lines as a back up plan in case the Chinese firm CCRC Corporation Ltd fails to deliver on its promise. It had been given an order of 216 coaches by BMRCL earlier. Metro had earlier taken the firm to court over the issue. Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield Line is set to open by December-end and the delivery of these coaches are vital.