Mysuru Film City works to begin this year: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the works of establishing Film City in Mysuru will be taken up this year.

Published: 25th April 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presents the Dr Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement to veteran actress Lakshmi in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the works of establishing Film City in Mysuru will be taken up this year. Taking part in the State Film Awards-2017 presentation function in Bengaluru on Sunday, Bommai said the state government was always ready to encourage Kannada films to ensure that they reach new heights. “Our government has increased the subsidy that was being provided to 125 films to 200 films in the current budget,” he said.

Further, the CM said the event to present the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ title to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be held soon. He distributed the Dr. Rajkumar award to veteran actor Lakshmi, Puttanna Kanagal award to senior director S Narayan, and Vishnuvardhan award to senior producer late GN Lakshmipathi, whose son Ram Prasad received the award.

Recollecting the memories with thespian Dr. Rajkumar, CM Bommai said he was the greatest showman of Indian cinema. “His natural approach and simplicity itself was his talent. Dr. Rajkumar had carved a niche for himself through his stellar performances in every genre of films from mythological to social themes,” Bommai said.

“Dr. Rajkumar is a legend, he has not left us. As Vivekananda has said, death is not an end for achievers. They live on even after death. Rajkumar will live on forever,” Bommai added.

