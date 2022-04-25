Set in style

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Whether you’re after soft, bouncy waves or relaxed, flowy curls, this is a guide to achieve those desired curls with a hair straightener. It’s no secret that regular use of heated styling technology leaves your hair more susceptible to damage. So, let us see what techniques could give you the desired results with least or no damage.

Four-step guide to curling hair with a hair straightener

Prepare your canvas: Since it takes time to curl your hair, it’s important to invest in your prep to truly lock the lasting style. It’s important to keep your curls and waves from dropping, so add a generous amount of volumising spray or mousse to a damp or towel-dried hair before blow-drying using a hair dryer with a gentle air attachment.

Set the temperature: Heat is the key ingredient for styling hair, so it’s important to identify your hair type and set the temperature of your hair straightener to create a perfect style.

A hair straightener that offers multiple, precise heat settings will allow you to tailor the temperature to not just your hair type, but the desired style too. Steven Ong, engineering manager, Dyson says, “Exposure to excessive heat can cause damage and increased colour fade to the hair.” Opt for cordless versatility: Whether your biggest obstacle is manoeuvring the straightener to create nicely defined curls or being able to style those hard-to-reach places like the back of the hair, a hair straightener with cordless versatility can really enable that free movement.

Work in sections: No matter what size curls or waves you’re hoping to create, working with smaller sections of hair at a time is only going to make the job more manageable. Not sectioning the hair before styling in an effort to save time can be inefficient and also compromise the end style.

Throughout the curling process, experiment with section size to see what works best for your hair type and helps create the look you’re trying to achieve. For thick, coarse or curly hair, try taking smaller sections, and for finer hair, try larger sections. In any case, the smaller the section, the tighter the curls will be.