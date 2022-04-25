STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Set in style

Whether you’re after soft, bouncy waves or relaxed, flowy curls, this is a guide to achieve those desired curls with a hair straightener. 

Published: 25th April 2022 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Whether you’re after soft, bouncy waves or relaxed, flowy curls, this is a guide to achieve those desired curls with a hair straightener.  It’s no secret that regular use of heated styling technology leaves your hair more susceptible to damage. So, let us see what techniques could give you the desired results with least or no damage. 

Four-step guide to curling hair with a hair straightener

  •  Prepare your canvas: Since it takes time to curl your hair, it’s important to invest in your prep to truly lock the lasting style. It’s important to keep your curls and waves from dropping, so add a generous amount of volumising spray or mousse to a damp or towel-dried hair before blow-drying using a hair dryer with a gentle air attachment. 
  •  Set the temperature: Heat is the key ingredient for styling hair, so it’s important to identify your hair type and set the temperature of your hair straightener to create a perfect style.
    A hair straightener that offers multiple, precise heat settings will allow you to tailor the temperature to not just your hair type, but the desired style too. Steven Ong, engineering manager, Dyson says, “Exposure to excessive heat can cause damage and increased colour fade to the hair.”
  •  Opt for cordless versatility: Whether your biggest obstacle is manoeuvring the straightener to create nicely defined curls or being able to style those hard-to-reach places like the back of the hair, a hair straightener with cordless versatility can really enable that free movement. 
  •  Work in sections: No matter what size curls or waves you’re hoping to create, working with smaller sections of hair at a time is only going to make the job more manageable. Not sectioning the hair before styling in an effort to save time can be inefficient and also compromise the end style.

Throughout the curling process, experiment with section size to see what works best for your hair type and helps create the look you’re trying to achieve. For thick, coarse or curly hair, try taking smaller sections, and for finer hair, try larger sections. In any case, the smaller the section, the tighter the curls will be.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp