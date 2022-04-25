Train services disrupted on Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru due to transmission line issue

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 66KV electrical transmission line of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) running above the railway tracks today broke and fell on the overhead electrical equipment (OHE) of the Railways at Yesvantpur yard disrupting train services for 90 minutes on Sunday morning.

Trains were affected from 9 am to 10:30 am on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru Line and train movement within the yard was completely stopped. A source said that an alert Assistant Loco Pilot spotted the issue and brought his train to a halt and alerted other officials.

Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh confirmed the incident and said trains were run using diesel locos for some time. "KPTCL was alerted and they rectified the issue. Normalcy was restored later and electrical trains began functioning here after 10.30 pm," he said.

An official said that it was inspected to check if any sabotage had been carried out. "In case of such a deliberate attempt, the cut wire would have sharp edges. This was clearly a case of the wire having broken on its own," he said.