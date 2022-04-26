College days unplugged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Real-estate, music and writing –Ashwinder Singh, CEO, Residential, Bhartiya Urban (integrated smart city project under Bhartiya City), seems to dabble with all of these with ease. However, what came first is definitely the love for music which has stayed throughout his professional career. From being a singer during office parties and even during stressful times during his banking journey, Singh has always used music as a feel-good tool. Thus, also paving way to launch his new music cover Purani Jeans, a melodious memoir of his college days.

Purani Jeans is a music cover released in 1993 by Pakistani singer Ali Haider. However, Singh added his own style to the song. The music video features Singh, in a casual tee and shorts with a guitar in hand – a typical reflection of Singh’s tryst with music since his student days. The music cover was also recently launched by playback singer Kunal Ganjawala on ‘Unplugged Melodyyy — Ashwinder R Singh’s YouTube channel.

“The song is actually about recollecting favourite memories of being a student. I was a typical backbencher and during my school and college days, I was very active in cultural activities, especially music. This song became my trademark during my college days,” says Singh, who looks at music as a stress-buster. “I also realised that singing at the workplace actually makes your employees very comfortable,” says Singh, who is inspired by the works of the legendary ghazal singer Jagjith Singh.

Singh (47), who was born in Chandigarh, started his career in financial services with many large business companies. However, he ventured into real-estate in 2015, by co-founding Anarock Property, a real estate service company after working as the CEO of residential business at Jones Lang Lasalle, another real estate service company.

“I am a very reluctant entrepreneur. But I had the backing of my family. We are a family where a lot of the members have had postings in different cities across India. We were never apprehensive of moving into a new town and taking up new responsibilities. I have been a serial migrant for years now,” says Singh, who came to Bengaluru in 2021 to take on his new assignment at Bhartiya Urban.

The author of The A to Z of Residential Real Estate, a beginner’s guide for home buyers, he wrote the book when he realised there wasn’t enough literature to cater to residential home buyers to make buying decisions seamless. “It addresses insights on residential real estate, payment schemes, home loans, and other aspects,” says Singh, who also observes a steady rise in the demand of sustainable home options with workspace integration after the pandemic.

On his takeaways from his professional career, Singh always banks on originality. “I have worked on bringing in originality in what I do without looking at the competition and by understanding what the consumer wants. This has helped me enhance my creativity and originality in the work I do,” says Singh, who reads books on metaphysics.