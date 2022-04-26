STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Forest dept warns of ‘killer trees’ in Bengaluru due to works

The caution comes even as the forest department is undertaking a survey of the total number of trees in Bengaluru and their health condition.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of a Maruti Omni, on which a tree branch fell on Monday morning, killing the driver and his toddler son, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of two travellers, including a two-year-old child, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Monday morning, after a heavy tree branch fell on their moving car, is a warning that should not be ignored. Karnataka forest department officials have warned of more such incidents as roadside trees are becoming vulnerable due to ongoing civil works on roads in the city and its outskirts.

Officials have alerted the state government, and listed some roads and areas where trees are becoming weak — Mysuru Road, Magadi Road, Malleswaram, Pa l ace Road, Raj Bhavan Road, RR Nagar, Mahadevapura, Bellandur, Ring Road, among others.

Officials said trees are becoming vulnerable because of unplanned and unscientific civic works by engineers of various government agencies, like Karnataka Road Development Karnataka Road Development Corporation, National Highway Authority of India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, energy department, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and other agencies. The caution comes even as the forest department is undertaking a survey of the total number of trees in Bengaluru and their health condition. 

Trees prone to fall as roots are being cut

“The manner in which roots of roadside trees are being cut for road widening, tarring, concreting and even for making space for laying utility cables and underground water lines is damaging trees. In some cases, roots are cut by half and the area around the standing tree is concretised which make trees prone to fall during strong winds and heavy downpour,” said a senior forest official. The falling of branches, quick drying up, delayed greening and flowering are not just signs of climate change, but also of gradual death, ignored by urban planners. In the wake of the upcoming monsoon, citizens, especially those who are travelling, must exercise caution, the official added.

The forest department has placed its observations before the High Court-constituted Tree Committee, state government, Chief Minister and Karnataka High Court. The roads near TV Tower, including Jayamahal Road, is a classic example of how trees can be made a part of city infrastructure. Accepting the advice of the forest department, in the 1990s, roads were redesigned along the tree canopy. This is maintained even now, and can be replicated in other places also, point out experts. Noted environmentalist A N Yellappa Reddy pointed to a lack of open space around trees. Shrinking ground space and packing concrete around roots can lead to weakening of trees, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru-Mysuru highway Bengaluru
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp