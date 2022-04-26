Tree branch slams into Omni, kills father and son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a 40-year old man and his 2-year-old son died on the spot, after the branch of a roadside tree fell on the Maruti Omni in which they were returning to the city. The incident happened at Kumbapura Gate on the Bengaluru- Mysuru highway, around 6 am on Monday. Three others, including his wife and two daughters, sustained minor injuries. The family had gone to Mandya for a village festival on Sunday.

Sundaresh was driving and his son Thanmay was in the front passenger seat, while the injured -- Sundaresh’s 35-yearold wife and daughters Ghanavi (10) and Shanavi (8) -- were in the back seat. Sundaresh was a car driver, while his wife is a homemaker. The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem at Ramanagara Government Hospital. Traffic on both sides of the road was affected for some time, till the tree branch was cut into pieces and the road cleared. Ramanagara Traffic Police registered a case and are investigating.